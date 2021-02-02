Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,448,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,693,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.