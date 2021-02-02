Cwm LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

