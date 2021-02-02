Cwm LLC Purchases 4,040 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National HealthCare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in National HealthCare by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

