Cwm LLC Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

