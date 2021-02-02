Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

