Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Cyanotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis purchased 41,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $107,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,267.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

