CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.40.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

