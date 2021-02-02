CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $2.04 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00403521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,732.73 or 0.99924008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

