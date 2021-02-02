Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $839.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $810.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

