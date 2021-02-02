CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,347,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,394,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.