DA Davidson Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $135.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,141 shares of company stock worth $20,650,117. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Teradyne by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

