DA Davidson Weighs in on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

