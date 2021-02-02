Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €58.39 ($68.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.55. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

