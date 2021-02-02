Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

ETR DAI opened at €58.39 ($68.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2,004.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.55.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

