Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

ETR DAI opened at €58.39 ($68.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,004.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.77 and a 200-day moving average of €49.55.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

