Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 70,775 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

Dajin Lithium Company Profile (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

