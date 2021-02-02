Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

