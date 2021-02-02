Daniel J. O’connor Sells 3,413 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 276,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,499. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

