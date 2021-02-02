Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

