Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 18.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.