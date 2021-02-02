Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 5,564 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

FTNT stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,804 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.