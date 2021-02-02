Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 9,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,699. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

