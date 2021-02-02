Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of ZS traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

