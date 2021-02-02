Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.46 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,988. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

