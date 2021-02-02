Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $5.36 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 513,100.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 409,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

