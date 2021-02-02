Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. 35,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,338. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

