Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.