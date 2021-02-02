Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

