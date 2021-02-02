Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 797 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 209,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,610. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

