DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

NYSE DCP opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

