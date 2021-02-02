Dearborn Partners LLC Has $52.88 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

