Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,866.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $306,799.77 and $3,866.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.