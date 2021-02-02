Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.56.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $21,941,025. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

