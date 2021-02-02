DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

