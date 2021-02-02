DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.35. 103,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average of $197.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

