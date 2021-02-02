DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $14.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.72. 182,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average of $332.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

