DeDora Capital Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 334,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

