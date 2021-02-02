DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 395,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,168. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

