DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.53. 436,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

