DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.11

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $250,158.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018758 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,416,872 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

