DEEX (DEEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $239.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DEEX has a market cap of $183,967.54 and approximately $239.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007602 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

