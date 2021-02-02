DeFinition Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $74.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu.

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.