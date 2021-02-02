Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

