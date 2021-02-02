Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.