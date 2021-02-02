Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

DVN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 303,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525,654. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

