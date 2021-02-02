DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

