Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

