Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

