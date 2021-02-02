Digital Turbine (APPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/28/2021 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/27/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 61,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

