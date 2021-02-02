Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.58. 32,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 98,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

